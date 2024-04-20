PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

July 18th Announced To Be The Loverman Jerry Wade Day

Deputy Mayor Judith Thomas announced today at the Jerry Wade Celebration that on behalf of Mayor Joe Hogsett who is the mayor of the City of Indianapolis, Jerry Wade’s birthday (July 18th, 2024) will now be know as the “Loverman” Jerry Wade Day in the city of Indianapolis!

Junith Thomas started her speech by saying,

“Men like Jerry Wade is what makes Indianapolis unique. He created all sorts of memories for so many people for generations, right? So it’s so special that WTLC and Radio One really are celebrating his life in so many unique ways.

Judith Thomas then mentioned she is here to announce an official proclamation:

Jerry Wade affectionately recognized on the air as… (Crowd responds) The Loverman! Stands as an enduring figure in the realm of Indianapolis Radio boasting a media career spanning five decades as the esteemed host of the Quiet Storm on the renowned 106.7 WTLC, Jerry held the distinction of being the longest running on air talent in Indianapolis. That’s commitment. Jerry exuded a pervasive positivity that became his hallmark, embracing each encounter as an opportunity to forge meaningful connections. In addition to his career on the radio, Jerry embraced entrepreneurship as the owner of several beauty salons, barbershops, and a mobile DJ service. And whereas beyond the airwaves, Jerry’s impact on the Indianapolis community is amazing. He consistently champion causes for older persons and people experiencing homelessness. In response to the challenges posed by COVID-19, Jerry curated dance parties for older residents at the Quality Life Adult Day Services on the east side, and what an impact he made there. Whereas today, the City of Indianapolis joins with family, friends, colleagues, the Loverman Jerry Wade, as we recognize his legacy in Indianapolis and beyond. Now, therefore, I, Judith Thomas, Deputy Mayor, on behalf of Mayor Joe Hogsett, the mayor of the City of Indianapolis, do hereby proclaim Jerry Wade’s birthday, July 18th, 2024, as the “Loverman” Jerry Wade Day in the city of Indianapolis.

