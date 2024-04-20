Listen Live
Noblesville Woman Arrested for Road Rage Shooting

Published on April 20, 2024

Caley M Gootee Mugshot

Source: Hamilton County Jail / Hamilton County Jail

 

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. –Noblesville Police Department responded to a suspected road rage incident on Brady Lane in Noblesville Friday.

Officers found Douglas A. Campbell, 42, of Noblesville, suffering from a gunshot wound and was transported by ground ambulance to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis where he was treated and released.

The suspect, Caley M. Gootee, 22 also of Noblesville pointed a firearm at the victim and fired one shot striking the victim in the shoulder after the two were involved in a road rage incident near the intersection of Bolden Road and 146th Street. The incident continued to the Meadows of Shelbourne housing addition. Gootee was detained and transported to the Hamilton County Jail facing several felony charges.

The post Noblesville Woman Arrested for Road Rage Shooting appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

