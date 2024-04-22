Listen Live
Fort Wayne Democrats Choose Sharon Tucker To Finish Tom Henry’s Term As Mayor

Published on April 22, 2024

Sharon Tucker

Source: City of Fort Wayne / other

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Weeks after the passing of Tom Henry, the city of Fort Wayne has a new mayor.

Sharon Tucker, who up until now has served as a city councilwoman, was chosen by a caucus of Democratic Party precinct chairs throughout the city to succeed Henry as mayor. She was announced in her new capacity on Saturday.

She made sure to give props to the other Democratic candidates vying for the position.

“That is what Democrats do. We rally behind a hard task and we make sure that while we are on that journey we have fun,” she said in her acceptance speech. “You’ve entrusted in me a heavy job and it doesn’t weigh light on my shoulders. I know I have a lot of responsibility and I’m going to need every single one of you!”

Tucker was selected by the caucus after two rounds of voting amongst 92 Democratic precinct chairs. She is the city’s first black and female mayor.

Tucker will serve the remained of Tom Henry’s term which ends in 2027. She was first elected to the Fort Wayne city council in 2014 and has served in that role ever since then until be elected mayor.

