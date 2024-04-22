PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Marvin Sapp is taking a trip over to Chicago to record 16th album, live at Valley Kingdom Ministries next month!

Marvin Sapp To Record 16th Album Live In Chicago

“Chicago has always been a great market for me. It’s been awhile since I’ve been there, so when I decided to record this album live, I thought it was the perfect time to return,” he said in a social media post. “Live recordings are a unique experience because you get to feed off of the energy in the building. Sometimes a song will take on a life of its own because of how it shifts the atmosphere and how people respond to it. Recording live is very special and I’m excited about what will happen on May 31st.”

Recording albums live isn’t something Sapp foreign to Sapp. In 2007, he recorded his recording-breaking album Thirsty, live, featuring one of his most notable songs, “Never Would Have Made It.” The album went on to go platinum and by the time 2010 hit, “Never Would Have Made It” held the top spot on Billboard’s Gospel chart for 46 weeks, making it the longest running song of any genre on a Billboard chart at the time. Over the span of ten years following, Sapp went on to record three more live albums including Here I Am (2010), You Shall Live (2015) and Chosen Vessel (2020). Of his 15 albums total, seven have gone no. 1.

SEE ALSO: Marvin Sapp Talks Biopic & New Version Of “Never Would Have Made It”

The news of Marvin Sapp’s upcoming live album comes at the heels of the recent announcement of his participation in the Reunion Tour 2.0 also featuring Yolanda Adams, Fred Hammond, The Clark Sisters, and Kirk Franklin. His live album, titled Then and Now, is slated for a fall release.

Marvin Sapp To Record 16th Album Live In Chicago was originally published on elev8.com