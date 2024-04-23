Listen Live
Two Dead in Fiery Semi Crash Near Austin, Indiana on I-65

April 23, 2024

Semi Accident in Austin

Source: Indiana State Police / Indiana State Police

AUSTIN, Ind. –Two people are dead after a semi crash on Interstate 65 near Austin, Indiana.

3 semis involved in that crash and at least one of them caught fire, in a chain reaction accident due to backed up traffic from construction. The drivers of the second and third semis died, while the driver of the first semi that was stopped was not injured. A third person in one of the trucks was flown to University of Louisville Hospital with severe burns.

The crash happened just before midnight on I-65 southbound between exits 34 and 29 near Austin.

A crash reconstruction team is currently onsite and the interstate has been closed in the southbound direction for several hours. Northbound lanes of Interstate 65 are open.

 

