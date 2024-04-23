Listen Live
Local

Woman Arrested For Flashing Gun, Throwing Spaghetti In Road Rage Incident

Published on April 23, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Paddy Wagon Red Light

Source: SCM Jeans / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — An arrest was made in a unique road rage incident in Indianapolis.

Police got a 911 call on Friday from a woman saying that another driver flashed a gun at her. She said the other driver turned in front of her along 46th Street and she shouted at them.

The woman drove around the other driver who she said then flashed the gun.

That other driver, Sheila Pride, is then said to have followed the woman around the west side. When she stopped at an intersection along Moller Road she said Pride sideswiped her car. To cap it all off Pride then threw a container of spaghetti onto her windshield.

The cops came and Pride claimed that the woman hit her, but the police were not buying it. They arrested Pride and prosecutors have charged her with intimidation and pointing a firearm.

The post Woman Arrested For Flashing Gun, Throwing Spaghetti In Road Rage Incident appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Woman Arrested For Flashing Gun, Throwing Spaghetti In Road Rage Incident  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Local

Woman Arrested For Flashing Gun, Throwing Spaghetti In Road Rage Incident

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

Lifestyle

How To Maintain Your Peace, Purpose, And Passion | Dr. Willie Jolley

Lifestyle

Demonds Tremble | Faith Walking

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Thursday, April 11th, 2024

Entertainment

Vote Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell for the 2024 Stellar Awards!

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close