Five Injured in Indiana Toll Road Crash

Published on April 23, 2024

An Indiana State Police Car sits in Monument Square in downtown Indianapolis on December 22, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

Source: (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. — Five people were taken to the hospital, one with serious injuries, after their vehicle was rear-ended by a truck on the Indiana Toll Road Monday night.

Just after 8 p.m. east of the Notre Dame exit on I-80/94, Indiana State Police say a vehicle, with 5 passengers heading west, slowed. A straight truck rear-ended that vehicle and sent it into the guardrail then spinning back into the westbound lanes.

The driver and a 25-year-old woman were both ejected from the vehicle. The woman with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver and the three others were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Uninjured was the truck driver. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash. The Toll Road was shut down for about an hour as a result of the accident.

