Listen Live
Local

Bodies of Both Missing Kayakers in White River Now Recovered

Published on April 23, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
White River Body Found

Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS–The bodies of two missing kayakers have both been recovered from the White River.

Solomon Shirley, 22, and Marcus Robinson, 30, went missing on April 16. Several witnesses say they saw them being ejected from their kayaks at the dam at Belmont Beach. They didn’t resurface.

Shirley was found at around 9:45 am Monday and Robinson was found at approximately 6 pm. The Marion County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday morning that both men died of drowning.

Angela Goldman is a conservation officer with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources says when the accident happened, the river was high and near flood stage with a very strong current.

“The big takeaway here is that you should stay off the river when it’s in flood stages. The current can be very deceiving and it’s very strong. You also should wear a life jacket,” said Goldman.

After Shirley and Robinson were reported missing, Goldman says the DNR and many other agencies spent 12 hours per day with four boats on the river trying to find them.

“There were a lot of agencies who pitched in to help us find these two,” said Goldman.

Goldman said those agencies were the Indianapolis Fire Department, State Police, and Indy Metro Police among others.

You can hear the full interview with Goldman below.

The post Bodies of Both Missing Kayakers in White River Now Recovered appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Bodies of Both Missing Kayakers in White River Now Recovered  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Local

Bodies of Both Missing Kayakers in White River Now Recovered

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

Lifestyle

How To Maintain Your Peace, Purpose, And Passion | Dr. Willie Jolley

Lifestyle

Demonds Tremble | Faith Walking

Entertainment

Vote Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell for the 2024 Stellar Awards!

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Thursday, April 11th, 2024

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close