Arson Suspected As IndyGo Bus Catches Fire At Redline Station

Published on April 24, 2024

IndyGo bus fire

Source: WISH-TV / other

INDIANAPOLIS — A fire that engulfed an IndyGo bus Wednesday morning on the city’s near-north side may have been intentionally set.

A video shared on social media around 7:15 a.m. showed a burning bus parked next to the station at Meridian and 38th streets, just east of Crown Hill Cemetery.

“All passengers on board were safely evacuated thanks to the quick actions of the bus driver,” Carrie Black, director of communications for IndyGo, told News 8.

The Indianapolis Fire Department responded within minutes and the fire was out by 7:45 a.m.

Arson investigators were called to the scene after witnesses told police the fire was set by someone on the bus.

“Early eyewitness reports suggest a passenger started the fire,” Black confirmed to News 8.

IMPD says one person has been detained but no arrests have been made.

The 38th Street station is currently closed and the Red Line is on detour around that area.

IndyGo encourages riders to use the MyStop app to plan their trips around the detour.

The post Arson Suspected As IndyGo Bus Catches Fire At Redline Station appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

