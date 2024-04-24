Listen Live
Community Connection Wednesday, April 24th, 2024

Published on April 24, 2024

PraiseIndy Featured Video
Open Lines today on Community Connection! Join us as we discuss pressing issues with our listeners including a new law passed in Tennessee that allows teachers to carry firearms. Is this the solution to America’s school shooting problem? Our listeners weigh in!

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
