Listen Live
Entertainment

Save The Date: The 16th Annual Spirit of Praise October 12th at Reid Temple AME

Published on April 25, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
16th Annual Spirit of Praise Save The Date

Source: CS / Radio One Digital

Join Our Text Club & Get All The Spirit of Praise Updates! Text “PraiseDC” to 71007

JUST ANNOUNCED!

The 16th Annual Spirit of Praise is coming to you live on Saturday, October 12th at Reid Temple AME at 5pm!

Get your tickets on May 3rd for a night you won’t want to miss!!
Also See:

Save The Date: The 16th Annual Spirit of Praise October 12th at Reid Temple AME  was originally published on praisedc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Entertainment

Save The Date: The 16th Annual Spirit of Praise October 12th at Reid Temple AME

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Thursday, April 11th, 2024

Lifestyle

Demonds Tremble | Faith Walking

Lifestyle

How To Maintain Your Peace, Purpose, And Passion | Dr. Willie Jolley

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close