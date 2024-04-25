Listen Live
Local

Indy Mayor Applies for Major League Soccer Team, Office Says “Never a Deal with Keystone”

Published on April 25, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Eleven Park

Source: Courtesy of Indy Eleven / other

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis is going after a Major League Soccer club, but there’s still questions about the future of Indy’s own soccer team.

In a brief press conference Thursday, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett made the announcement that the city is now going through the application process to bring a Major League Soccer team to the Circle City, as well as a stadium site.

“In the weeks ahead, I will work with City-County Council, state legislative leadership, the state of Indiana, and other community leaders to put Indianapolis in the best position possible to be successful in this application process,” said Mayor Hogsett.

Hogsett did not take questions or address a report from the Indianapolis Business Journal that quoted Keystone Group, the Indianapolis developer tasked with building the Eleven Park soccer complex. The 1.5-billion-dollar project had the backing of the Hogsett Administration when it was announced, but now Keystone claims Hogsett is trying to back out of the deal.

Eleven Park is supposed to be the future home of Indy Eleven, which would include a 20,000-seat stadium, businesses, and living spaces along the White River at the old Diamond Chain Company grounds.

A spokesperson for Hogsett’s office tells WIBC News “Eleven Park was never more than a proposal. There was no agreement between Keystone Group and the City.”

Hogsett said Thursday that Indianapolis is ready to grow alongside the biggest sport in the world, citing recent major sports headlines such as the Indiana Fever drafting women’s basketball star Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Pacers return to playoff basketball.

“I am well aware that this new venture presents no guarantee,” Mayor Hogsett continued, “but every great achievement in our city’s history has begun where opportunity was met with action.”

The post Indy Mayor Applies for Major League Soccer Team, Office Says “Never a Deal with Keystone” appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Indy Mayor Applies for Major League Soccer Team, Office Says “Never a Deal with Keystone”  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Local

Indy Mayor Applies for Major League Soccer Team, Office Says “Never a Deal with Keystone”

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Thursday, April 11th, 2024

Lifestyle

How To Maintain Your Peace, Purpose, And Passion | Dr. Willie Jolley

Lifestyle

Demonds Tremble | Faith Walking

Entertainment

Vote Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell for the 2024 Stellar Awards!

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close