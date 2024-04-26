Listen Live
Live Full, Die Empty | Dr. Willie Jolley

| 04.26.24
Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Live Full, Die Empty”

Today’s tip for success is to encourage you to Live Today with all the joy and fulfillment you can. Because every day is a blessing. Or if someone said live full. So when your time comes to die, you can die empty. Most people are living lives of quiet desperation, afraid to live and too young to die.  

I wanna encourage you to live life to the fullest and enjoy the process. Wake up and make up your mind to win today. Give your best to what you are doing today and enjoy life and all the blessings God has given you look, Frank Sinatra said, “Live your life like today will be your last day because one day you’ll be right.” 

Hmm. So today, give it all you’ve got and enjoy the journey. And thank God each and every day for this day. If you don’t believe this is a blessing, try missing one. 

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

