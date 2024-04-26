Listen Live
Local

Governor Holcomb Plants Millionth Tree Since 2020

Published on April 26, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Aerial top view of mangrove forest. Drone view of dense green mangrove trees captures CO2. Green trees background for carbon neutrality and net zero emissions concept. Sustainable green environment.

Source: Fahroni / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric Holcomb celebrated Arbor Day Friday by planting an arguably special tree on the Statehouse lawn.

Holcomb and the Indiana DNR set a goal in 2020 to plant one million trees in five years, and they have now recognized that achievement with the planting of a cucumber magnolia.

Other native Hoosier tree types that have been planted as part of this effort include red and white oak, swamp chestnut, and black walnut.  These were mainly planted on state and preserved lands.

The Governor said, “With one million more trees now dotting Indiana’s landscape, we can preserve this love for our great outdoors for future generations of Hoosiers.”

According to the DNR, Indiana currently features 4.8 million acres of forestland, with more than 150,000 acres across State Forests.

window.addEventListener(‘interaction’, function () {

setTimeout(function () {

var s = document.createElement(‘script’), el = document.getElementsByTagName(‘script’)[ 0 ];

s.async = true;

s.src = ‘https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js&#8217;;

el.parentNode.insertBefore(s, el);

}, 1000)

});

The post Governor Holcomb Plants Millionth Tree Since 2020 appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Governor Holcomb Plants Millionth Tree Since 2020  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Local

Governor Holcomb Plants Millionth Tree Since 2020

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Thursday, April 11th, 2024

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

Lifestyle

Demonds Tremble | Faith Walking

Lifestyle

How To Maintain Your Peace, Purpose, And Passion | Dr. Willie Jolley

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close