STATEWIDE–Some isolated thunderstorms are possible this weekend across Indiana as temperatures warm up. The National Weather Service in Indianapolis says it’s difficult to pinpoint when those storms could arrive.

Matt Eckhoff is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis. He says there are stronger storms in the western part of the U.S. Indiana will receive some of the weather on the tail end of that.

“We’ll be close enough to it that a stray thunderstorm might work its way into the area, particularly after midnight and tomorrow morning and then off and off Saturday into Sunday. I am not expecting anything organized. That’s why the timing is going to be hard to pinpoint,” said Eckhoff.

Eckhoff says there is a “very low” chance for an isolated severe storm this weekend in Indiana.

“But strong wind gusts are possible through the weekend. Other than that, the chances are quite low,” said Eckhoff.

Indiana is no longer dealing with any drought conditions because of the recent rain that has come down in April. That rain, however, has brought up concerns about flooding.

This weekend, though, Eckhoff doesn’t anticipate any problems with that.

“We still have a few rivers in minor flood stage, namely the Wabash River because of rain from a couple of days ago. Any more rainfall would exacerbate that, but it won’t be substantial or widespread,” said Eckhoff.

Eckhoff believes temperatures will reach the 70s and 80s at times all throughout next week.

You can hear the full interview with Eckhoff below.

The post NWS: Temperatures to Warm Up Across Indiana, Thunderstorms Possible appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

