One Killed, One Hurt in Tippecanoe County Crash Saturday

Published on April 27, 2024

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — Police say a man has died after crashing early Saturday morning in Tippecanoe County.

Officers believe the man and a woman were in a car heading up U.S. 52 South when the car went into a ditch and hit a culvert. Culverts are the tunnels or pathways underneath roads that typically channel water.

The man – who had been driving – had not been wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. The woman was removed from the car and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, it is not clear what led to the crash. Police are still investigating.

