‘What’s Happening Now Cannot Continue’: ISP Superintendent on IU Protests

Published on April 29, 2024

Anti-Israel protests on IU campus

Source: WISH-TV / other

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana State Police have been on the campus of Indiana University the past few days keeping an eye on protests against the Israel-Hamas conflict.

State Police Superintendent Doug Carter told WIBC’s Tony Katz some of the messaging he heard was unacceptable. “What I observed on my own was hate speech,” said Carter. “Our job is to protect all people. We’ll protect people that we don’t agree with, but we will not sit idly by when those things are occurring.” Carter says some protesters were calling for the killing of Jewish people.

Several protestors have been arrested on campus after University policy no longer allowed students to put up tents on Dunn Meadow.

Carter says Colleges need to find a way to calm down some protests, or they risk losing their campus to chaos.

“What’s happening now cannot continue, or we will plunge these campuses into complete chaos.”

Not all protestors shared the same message, but Carter said hate speech is not something he will tolerate.

