Biden Administration Plans to Reclassify Marijuana

Published on April 30, 2024

Joe Biden

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration plans to reclassify marijuana, easing restrictions nationwide.

The interim rule soon would reclassify the drug to a less stringent category that includes Tylenol and steroids. That’ll be the first time since the Controlled Substances Act was enacted more than 50 years ago.

During his State of the Union address, Biden said, “No one should be jailed for using or possessing marijuana.”

The post Biden Administration Plans to Reclassify Marijuana appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

