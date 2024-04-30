WASHINGTON — The Biden administration plans to reclassify marijuana, easing restrictions nationwide.
The interim rule soon would reclassify the drug to a less stringent category that includes Tylenol and steroids. That’ll be the first time since the Controlled Substances Act was enacted more than 50 years ago.
During his State of the Union address, Biden said, “No one should be jailed for using or possessing marijuana.”
The post Biden Administration Plans to Reclassify Marijuana appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Biden Administration Plans to Reclassify Marijuana was originally published on wibc.com
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
Praise Indy Community Calendar
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!
-
Star-Studded Lineup Announced for 2024 Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit
-
Community Connection Thursday, April 11th, 2024
-
Christian Hip-Hop and R&B Artists You Should Be Following
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton