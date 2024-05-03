Listen Live
ISP: Aurora Woman Arrested for Battery on a Child

Published on May 3, 2024

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind.–A woman from Aurora was arrested Thursday on a felony charge of battery on a child resulting in bodily injury.

State Police say Amy Katenbrink was transported to the Dearborn County Law Enforcement Center. Her initial court appearance is pending.

Police started investigating Katenbrink in March and found that a child had “visible injuries.” They believe those injuries were the result of Katenbrink’s actions.

Katenbrink was arrested at her home. She is 50 years old.

Police did not say if the child was related to Katenbrink. They only said the child was a “juvenile.”

Battery on a child with bodily injury is a level 5 felony. A conviction for a level 5 felony can result in a prison sentence ranging from one to six years, with an advisory sentence of three years. The maximum fine for a Level 5 felony is $10,000.

