Ramaswamy Appears at Greenwood Rally, Endorses Carrier for Congress

Ramaswamy Appears at Greenwood Rally, Endorses Carrier for Congress

Published on May 4, 2024

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Vivek Ramaswamy, former Republican candidate for US President, appeared this week at a GOTV Rally in Greenwood to support Republican candidate Jamison Carrier in his bid for Congress.

Jamison Carrier is a businessman from Greenwood and one of seven Republicans running in the May 7 primary to succeed Rep. Greg Pence, who is not seeking reelection to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District.

Vivek Ramaswamy’s endorsement of Jamison Carrier:

“When a young person takes a substance and doesn’t know it contains fentanyl, that’s not an overdose. It’s poisoning. Two years ago, Jamison Carrier and his wife Kathy lost their son Joey to fentanyl. They know firsthand the cruelty of Biden’s border policies now exploited by our adversaries and costing American lives daily. Jamison Carrier is an America First Patriot and he will put Americans *first* in Congress. He signed my American Truth Pledge and I’m proud to endorse him.”

Carrier lost his son, Joey, to fentanyl poisoning in 2022 and wants to reinstate the Donald Trump-era “Remain in Mexico” policy.

Ramaswamy says it’s not enough to just get Donald Trump back into the White House and it’s not about having a Republicans elected to the Senate and Congress, but having the right kind of people there. He feels carrier fits the bill.

