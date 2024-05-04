Listen Live
One Dead, Two Hurt After Collision with Parked Utility Truck

Published on May 4, 2024

Police lights

Source: (PHOTO: Thinkstock/barbol88)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A person died, and two others were seriously injured after they crashed their car into a parked utility vehicle in Fort Wayne early Saturday morning.

The Fort Wayne Police Department said in a release that officers were dispatched to the 8100 block of Rothman Road around 2:38 a.m. on a report of a fatal accident.

Investigators arrived at the scene and learned that a sedan was driving on the street eastbound when it hit a parked American Electric Power (AEP) Company vehicle.

One person died at the scene, while the other two were taken to a nearby hospital. One of the other occupants was said to be in life-threatening condition.

The utility worker was not injured in the crash. Police added that the utility vehicle’s lights were on and flashing.

Alcohol was believed to be a factor in the accident.

 

The post One Dead, Two Hurt After Collision with Parked Utility Truck appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

