Listen Live
Local

Glenbrook Mall Shooting in Fort Wayne Leaves 2 Injured, Shooter at Large

Published on May 5, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Police Tape

Source: Radio One / Radio One

FORT WAYNE — Two people are hurt, 1 is arrested, and another is at large after a shooting at the Glenbrook Square Mall in Fort Wayne on Saturday according to FWPD.

Only one of the injured parties was shot, they are believed to be in non-life-threatening condition. The other is reported to have fractured a bone during a fight that broke out. They are also in stable condition.

Police arrested one of two men who had a gun during the shooting, which broke out around 2:40 p.m. Brandon Key Jr., was taken into custody and charged with criminal recklessness and intimidation. The other male who fired shot remains at large.

This is the third shooting at the Glenbrook Square Mall in the last 12 months, with incidents reported on July 8th and September 1st of 2023.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1201.

The post Glenbrook Mall Shooting in Fort Wayne Leaves 2 Injured, Shooter at Large appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Glenbrook Mall Shooting in Fort Wayne Leaves 2 Injured, Shooter at Large  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

13 items
Movies

Movies With Black Leads Releasing In 2024

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Thursday, April 11th, 2024

Indy

Star-Studded Lineup Announced for 2024 Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close