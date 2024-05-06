Listen Live
Pastor JJ Hairston’s Powerful Message on Discipleship | Fresh Word Friday

| 05.06.24
Source: PixelsEffect / Getty

On our recent segment of Get Up Mornings, we had the privilege of hearing Pastor JJ Hairston from the Gathering Place in Coral Hills, Maryland, deliver an inspiring message about the essence of discipleship. It was truly a fresh word that resonated deeply with me and our listeners.

Pastor JJ reminded us that while experiencing God’s glory is incredible, it’s just the beginning of our spiritual journey. Discipleship is the vital step that follows, guiding us on how to apply those experiences to our daily lives. He drew parallels to the life of Paul, showing that even after profound encounters with God, there’s still a need for ongoing learning and growth.

One key takeaway was the importance of active engagement in church teachings, attending Bible studies, and participating in events that foster spiritual growth. Pastor JJ and I discussed the significance of accountability, submission, and consistent immersion in God’s Word as foundational aspects of discipleship.

Related Article: You Can Trust Jesus | Faith Walking

His message was a powerful reminder of the transformative power of intentional learning and application of biblical principles. It encouraged us all to prioritize discipleship as a continuous journey toward deeper understanding, growth, and a stronger connection with God.

In conclusion, Pastor JJ Hairston’s insights on discipleship truly made an impact on our Fresh Word Friday segment, prompting us to reflect on how we can actively pursue spiritual growth and live out our faith more intentionally each day.

