Spartz Not Inclined to Support Effort To Remove Johnson As Speaker

Published on May 7, 2024

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Mike Johnson has been under threat of a motion to vacate by some Republican members of the House of Representatives.

It’s the same motion that ultimately led to the removal of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy last year. Rep. Victoria Spartz was one of those who initially voted to oust McCarthy before voting “present” on subsequent votes.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is leading the effort against Johnson. Spartz said this time around she is less inclined to support a motion to vacate.

“I understand Marjorie’s frustration,” Spartz told Fox Business. “I actually share them very much. You know, Republicans should take some hills to die on, and we took none. We passed omnibus, we passed FISA without a warrant, and we just now passed foreign aid with no border security.”

But, when it comes to Taylor’s calls for Johnson to be removed, Spartz said that that issue should “probably” be left up to the next Congress.

“I would probably not vacate the speaker,” Spartz added. “I would think what to do, maybe let the motion go to the floor, but it probably will not.”

Democratic leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said that Democrats will give Johnson support as they would vote to kill the motion to vacate, unlikely previous motions against McCarthy. This all but ensures the motion against Johnson will fail if brought to a vote given the Republicans’ slim House majority.

Spartz calls Biden weak on Israel and College Protests

Rep. Spartz also did not mince words when talking about President Biden’s handling of the war in Gaza and the protests on college campuses throughout the U.S. that have come with it.

This week the White House placed a hold on parts of an aid package in which Israel would have received more military assistance in the form of ammunition and other supplies. This was in response to Israel’s plans to push ahead with raids in the Gazan city of Rafah, which is presumed to be the last stronghold for Hamas.

“We cannot be stupid,” Spartz said of that decision. “I think this policy is weak and stupid and is clear politically driven.”

Spartz believes the Biden administration may be caving slightly to the demands of protestors on college campuses throughout the U.S., many of whom are said to not be affiliated at all with the institutions where they are protesting and setting up encampments.

She called these protests antisemitic.

There have been calls from some House Republicans for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to come speak to Congress in order to give lawmakers some perspective of the IDF’s operations in Gaza. Spartz said it would be good if Netanyahu did that.

President Biden will deliver the keynote address and several Holocaust survivors and will also speak during the “Days of Remembrance” ceremony this morning on Capitol Hill. The White House says Biden will talk about the country’s ” moral duty to combat the rising scourge of antisemitism” as acts of antisemitism in the U.S. have reached an all-time high, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

The post Spartz Not Inclined to Support Effort To Remove Johnson As Speaker appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

