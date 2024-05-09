Community Connection Wednesday, May 8th, 2024
Join us today on Community Connection as we welcome the newly elected Democratic Nominee for the U.S. Senate, Dr. Valerie Mccray!
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
Praise Indy Community Calendar
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!
-
Movies With Black Leads Releasing In 2024
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
Community Connection Thursday, April 11th, 2024
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Path of Totality Solar Eclipse 2024