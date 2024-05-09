Listen Live
Local

Madison Hotel Offers Contactless Stays, Celebrates Local History

Published on May 9, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Image of The Chandler Hotel in Madison

Source: Photo Courtesy of The Chandler Hotel Website / http://www.thechandlerhotel.com

MADISON, Ind. — Would you like to enjoy a quiet weekend away from home, without having to coordinate with anyone else? Well, one “contactless” boutique hotel in Madison has you covered.

The Chandler Hotel provides most of the amenities of a traditional hotel, minus the human interactions. So, instead of calling to book a reservation and checking in at a front desk, you do everything online.

You can book one of the themed suites, such as the Midnight on Main Suite, here. Then, when it is time for your stay, you will check yourself in and be sent codes for the front door and your specific room.

The hotel also features a rooftop terrace, fitness room, and other amenities. One of the suites is even pet-friendly.

Image of The Chandler Hotel in Madison

Source: Photo Courtesy of The Chandler Hotel Website / http://www.thechandlerhotel.com

Are you not too tech-y? You can still get help by responding to the booking text or email you receive after making a reservation.

The site leans into its history, dating back to 1816 when the lot was granted to William Hendricks. Over time, the land housed a livery stable, a bottling works facility, storage for the Madison Courier, and more.

But, due to the age and history of the building, there is not an elevator. So, if stairs present a challenge, you should book a room on the first floor.

Learn more about the hotel here.

The post Madison Hotel Offers Contactless Stays, Celebrates Local History appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Madison Hotel Offers Contactless Stays, Celebrates Local History  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

St. Jude Radiothon 2024
St. Jude

Praise Indy Cares for Kids St. Jude Radiothon 2024

Civil Rights & Social Justice

Black Death Row Inmates Are Most Vulnerable To Suffering Botched Executions, New Study Finds

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

13 items
Movies

Movies With Black Leads Releasing In 2024

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close