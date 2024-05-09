Listen Live
WATCH: IMPD Release Footage of 11:11 Bar Shootout, Two Officers Shot

Published on May 9, 2024

11 11 Bar Shooting

Source: Indianapolis Metro Police / IMPD YouTube

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis have released edited police body-camera footage and security footage from a March shooting outside of a bar.

It was around 1:30 a.m. on March 24th at the 11:11 Bar and Grille on East Washington Street in Indianapolis. A fight had broken out inside of the bar and people started going outside, while two off-duty Indianapolis Metro Police officers who were working security tried to get control of the situation.

Once outside, 37-year-old Dominique Durham started shooting his gun in the parking lot.

IMPD officers started shooting back. Durham managed to shoot both officers before he was shot. Several people were caught in the shooting, which injured four other people.

The footage shows the officers maneuvering around people and cars to try and stop Durham. One of the officers can be seen directing someone to stay behind their car. Eventually, Durham was shot by police. A friend brought him to Community East Hospital about 20 minutes later, where he died.

Both officers and each of the four people shot are expected to recover. IMPD says three people were shot by Dominique Durham, but they’re unsure if the fourth person was shot by police or Durham.

The Alcohol Tobacco Commission voted days later to not extend 11:11 Bar and Grille’s liquor license. The bar has not reopened since the shooting.

IMPD later stated they would not have off-duty officers work security at 11:11 Bar if it ever reopens.

