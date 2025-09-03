Listen Live
Local

Police Say Evansville Man Robbed Plato's, Chuck E. Cheese While Armed

Police Say Evansville Man Robbed Plato’s, Chuck E. Cheese While Armed

Evansville Police arrested 23-year-old Raquavion Cooper after they say he robbed a Plato's Closet and Chuck E. Cheese on Tuesday.

Published on September 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — An Evansville man was arrested Tuesday night for robbing a Plato’s Closet and Chuck E. Cheese while armed.

Evansville Police said they got a call about a man who entered the Plato’s Closet Tuesday evening, fired one shot from a handgun, and then took money from the register before leaving the store.

Police said a second call came in from Chuck E. Cheese, located in the same shopping center as Plato’s Closet. The call also described a man walking into the business, getting behind a register and pointing a gun at employees. On his way out, he fired another shot from his gun.

Officers then located the man, who tried to run away from police but was later captured. The suspect was identified as 23-year-old Raquavion Cooper.

No injuries were reported from either of the armed robberies.

The store manager at Plato’s Closet said they saw a man throw a firearm into the dumpster behind the store. Officers later located a Glock 21 wrapped in a grocery sack in the dumpster.

A search warrant was also served at an apartment belonging to a relative of Cooper’s. Police found a large sum of money, matching the amount taken from the two businesses.

Cooper faces multiple charges including robbery, criminal recklessness, and resisting law enforcement. He’s being held at the Vanderburgh County Jail with no bond.

Police Say Evansville Man Robbed Plato’s, Chuck E. Cheese While Armed  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

One on One – Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn

Local

Indy-Area Church Calls for Death to LGBTQ+ Community

Inspire U

Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center

A Season of Support
Wellness

A Season of Support – Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby

Contests

Radio One General Promotional Rules

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection June 9th, 2025

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Building Success and Wealth in Our Community – Presented by Business as Usual

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Elevating Excellence | Woman in High Places – Presented by Community Alliance of the Far Eastside

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close