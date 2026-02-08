Available on ABC, CBS, CW, Fox, NBC, or howsweetthesound.com

HOW SWEET THE SOUND™

To Air Nationwide in February 2026

Through Broadcast Television Syndication

How Sweet The Sound™ will air nationwide in February 2026 through broadcast television syndication, reaching audiences across the United States during Black History Month. The one-hour special will be available on major broadcast networks and affiliate stations, delivering a powerful celebration of gospel music, faith, and cultural legacy.

Created in honor of Black History Month, the 2026 syndicated broadcast spotlights the lasting influence of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) through the rich and enduring tradition of gospel music. The program unites acclaimed artists, renowned choirs, and a national platform dedicated to excellence, heritage, and spiritual expression.

Featured choir performances include the New Direction Gospel Choir of Tennessee State University, the Virginia State University Gospel Chorale, and the Florida A&M University Gospel Choir—each representing the musical brilliance and cultural impact of HBCUs across America.

Hosted by Donald Lawrence, How Sweet The Sound™ features performances by J.J. Hairston, Jekalyn Carr, Jonathan McReynolds, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Ricky Dillard, and Vincent Bohanan, with a special appearance by comedian GRIFF.

“This moment is bigger than a show—it’s a cultural celebration,” said Nate Brown, CEO of How Sweet The Sound™.

Check local listings for air times and dates. How Sweet the Sound syndicates on ABC, CBS, CW, Fox, NBC or http://www.howsweetthesound.com

Here are highlights of last year’s How Sweet The Sound

Here’s a video of HBCU Winner last year and performing again this year New Direction Choir of Tennessee State University

Also performing Vincent Bohanan. Here’s one of his songs with the Victorious Army “For the Rest of My Life”