Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans and their rich history and culture.

Preserving Black heritage, like the Martindale area, is crucial to educating people about movements like Marcus Garveyism.

Promoting entrepreneurship and economic self-reliance, as advocated by Garvey, can address challenges like food deserts in Black communities.

Community Connection – June 4 2026 – Tina Cosby welcomes Eunice Trotter to the Show later Danny Bridges with Sports

Celebrating Juneteenth and Empowering Black Communities

As we approach the Juneteenth holiday, a day commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans, it’s essential to reflect on the rich history and culture of the Black community. In a recent episode of Community Connection, host Tina Cosby sat down with Unice Trotter, the director of Indiana Landmarks’ Black Heritage Preservation Program, to discuss the significance of Juneteenth and the importance of preserving Black history.

“We’re not just celebrating Juneteenth, we’re also trying to bring some educational fodder to the table,” Unice said, highlighting the program’s efforts to educate people about the history of Marcus Garveyism in Indiana. “Marcus Garvey was a Pan-Africanist who led the largest mass Pan-Africanist movement in history. He created organizations all over the country, including here in Indiana, where we had eleven divisions of Garveyites.”

The conversation also touched on the importance of economic empowerment and self-reliance, core principles of the Garveyite movement. Unice shared, “Garvey said, ‘Become an entrepreneur. If you cannot find a job, make a job.’ He encouraged people to start their own businesses and do business with one another.” This message resonates today, as many Black communities continue to face economic challenges and limited access to resources.

The episode also delved into the topic of food deserts and the lack of Black-owned businesses in Indianapolis. Guest Pat shared her personal experience, “I’ve been going all the way to 96th Street to the Sam’s Club and to the Walgreens because they have a better selection.” Unice suggested that the community could benefit from a “green book” similar to the one used by African Americans during the Civil Rights era, which listed safe and welcoming businesses.

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The conversation also highlighted the importance of preserving Black history and culture. Unice announced that Indiana Landmarks is working to get the Martindale area on the National Register as a significant district, recognizing its importance in Black heritage. The episode also touched on the topic of property tax increases and the potential impact on the community.

Throughout the episode, Tina Cosby and Unice Trotter engaged in a thoughtful and informative discussion, shedding light on the significance of Juneteenth and the importance of preserving Black history and culture. If you’re interested in learning more about the Juneteenth celebration and the work of Indiana Landmarks, tune in to the full episode of Community Connection to hear the conversation in its entirety.