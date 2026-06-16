Then & Now: Cast Of The Bernie Mac Show

Source: Jeffrey Mayer / Getty The Bernie Mac Show aired its final episode in 2006, yet fans still have a special place in their hearts for the beloved sitcom and the cast that brought it to life. From Bernie Mac’s unforgettable parenting style to the hilarious and heartfelt moments shared by Wanda, Vanessa, Jordan, and Baby Girl, the series remains a fan favorite. TRENDING: Black Don’t Crack: These Icons Over 60 Are Redefining Aging Here’s a look back at the stars of The Bernie Mac Show, the roles they played on the hit comedy, and what they’re doing today. TRENDING: Then & Now: The Cast Of Spike Lee’s “Crooklyn” (PHOTOS)

Bernard Jeffrey McCullough – Bernie Mac On The Bernie Mac Show, Bernie Mac played a fictionalized version of himself. The sitcom followed Bernie as he used his signature tough-love parenting style while raising his nieces and nephew. Although the show was fictional, it was loosely inspired by Bernie Mac’s real-life experiences and stand-up comedy routines. In reality, he and his wife Rhonda had one daughter, Je’Niece McCullough, not three children. As for where Bernie Mac is today, the beloved comedian and actor passed away on August 9, 2008, in Chicago at the age of 50 due to complications from pneumonia. He is buried at Washington Memory Gardens in Homewood, Illinois.

Jeremy Suarez – Jordan Thomkins Jeremy Suarez (Jordan Thomkins) played Jordan, Bernie and Wanda’s quirky, intelligent nephew on The Bernie Mac Show. Known for his love of science experiments, bugs, and his often awkward personality, Jordan provided many of the show’s funniest moments while growing from a timid kid into a more confident teenager over the series’ five seasons.

After The Bernie Mac Show ended, Suarez continued acting and voice acting, most notably voicing Koda in Disney’s Brother Bear and appearing in projects such as King of the Hill and Angry Video Game Nerd: The Movie. In recent years, he has largely stepped away from Hollywood, working regular jobs outside the entertainment industry while occasionally taking on acting projects. Suarez has spoken about wanting to return to acting and remains fondly remembered by fans as the lovable Jordan Thomkins.

Dee Dee Davis – Bryana Thomkins Dee Dee Davis (Bryana “Baby Girl” Thomkins) played Bryana, the youngest of the three children Bernie and Wanda took in on The Bernie Mac Show. Known as “Baby Girl,” Bryana quickly became a fan favorite thanks to her adorable personality, witty one-liners, and ability to hold her own against her older siblings and Uncle Bernie. Despite being the youngest cast member, Davis delivered memorable comedic moments throughout the show’s five-season run.

After The Bernie Mac Show ended, Davis largely stepped away from acting to focus on her education and personal life. She later attended college and has built a strong following on social media including speculations of Only Fans, she also occasionally shares updates about motherhood, family life, and memories from her time on the beloved sitcom. While she has not returned to acting full-time, fans continue to celebrate her role as the unforgettable “Baby Girl” from the series.

Kellita Smith – Wanda McCullough Kellita Smith (Wanda McCullough) played Wanda, Bernie’s loving, hardworking wife on The Bernie Mac Show. As the voice of reason in the household, Wanda often balanced Bernie’s strict parenting style with patience and compassion while helping raise their three nieces and nephew. Her sharp wit, strong personality, and undeniable chemistry with Bernie Mac made her one of the show’s most beloved characters throughout its five-season run.

After The Bernie Mac Show concluded, Smith continued to build a successful television career. She became widely known for her starring role as Roberta Warren on the Syfy series Z Nation and has appeared in numerous films and television projects over the years. Smith remains active in the entertainment industry, regularly taking on acting roles while engaging with fans who still remember her as the unforgettable Wanda McCullough.

Camille Winbush- Vanessa “Nessa” Thomkins Camille Winbush (Vanessa “Nessa” Thomkins) played Vanessa, the oldest of the three children Bernie and Wanda took in on The Bernie Mac Show. As a teenager navigating school, friendships, and growing pains, Vanessa frequently challenged Bernie’s parenting rules, leading to some of the show’s most memorable and relatable storylines. Her strong-willed personality and comedic back-and-forth with Bernie helped make her a standout character throughout the series.