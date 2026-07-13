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Woman Killed in Hit-And-Run in Downtown Indy

IMPD said the woman was riding a scooter when she was struck by a driver at a downtown intersection early Saturday morning.

Published on July 13, 2026

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Source: FOX 59

Update: The woman killed in the hit-and-run has been identified as Brianna Evans of Florida. According to her family, Evans was in Indianapolis doing missionary work with her church and planned to leave on Monday.

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was killed in a hit-and-run that happened in downtown Indianapolis early Saturday morning.

At around 3:15 a.m., officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department went to the intersection of East Maryland Street and South Pennsylvania Street after hearing a loud crash.

Once there, several people told officers that a woman riding a scooter had been struck by a vehicle and that the driver took off. Police found the woman in the crosswalk of the intersection.

IMPD said the woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead there.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact IMPD Detective Adam Jones at 317-327-6549 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

Woman Killed in Hit-And-Run in Downtown Indy was originally published on wibc.com

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