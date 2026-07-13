Listen Live
Close
National

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham Dies at 71

The Republican Senator from South Carolina has died at the age of 71 after a "brief and sudden illness."

Published on July 13, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Join Praise for Virtual Bible School 2026, June 14-July 19, with a 6-week experience of faith and growth.
Praise Indy Text Club
Senate Subcommittee on Defense 5/12/26
Source: Tom Williams / Getty

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham has died.

His office has confirmed that the Republican Senator from South Carolina has died at age 71 after a “brief and sudden illness.” A statement from Graham’s office says the senator’s family “appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period.”

Emergency personnel responded to a call for “cardiac arrest” at Graham’s Capitol Hill home on Saturday night. Photographs showed paramedics carrying a person on a stretcher from Graham’s home to an awaiting ambulance. There’s no word yet on his cause of death.

Graham had just returned from a trip to Ukraine, where he met with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Republican from South Carolina had served in the House of Representatives before being elected to the Senate in 2003 and was seeking re-election in the November midterms.

President Trump is paying his respects to the late Senator. Early Sunday, Trump posted his condolences on social media, and called Graham “one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known” and “a true American Patriot.”

Trump said Graham will be greatly missed and that funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days.

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham Dies at 71 was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Recent
Local  |  Staff

Man Shot Dead in Downtown Indy Parking Lot

Politics  |  Joe Jurado

Trump Fires Last Members Of Election Assistance Commission

Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Woman Killed in Hit-And-Run in Downtown Indy

Local  |  FOX 59

Shooting in Anderson Leaves 6 People Injured

2 Items
Celebrity  |  imannmilner

Brandy Vocal Bible Blasts Weight Loss Chatter Amid New Album Buzz ‘Love Sees The Whole Person’

Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Morgan County Tornado Siren Offline

18 Items
News  |  Tron Snow

Donald Trump’s Biggest Fan, Lindsey Graham, Dead At 71, Social Media Is In Big Fendi Mode

Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Extremely Hot Conditions Return to Indiana This Week

News  |  Mark Garrison

Breaking News: South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham Dies Suddenly

National  |  24/7 News Source

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham Dies at 71

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close