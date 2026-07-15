How to Break Out of Routine and Shape a Better Life | Wake Up & Win

✕

It is easy to look at our lives and wish for meaningful change, but the actual reality is that humans are completely creatures of habit. As Dr. Willie Jolley points out on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell, most people naturally operate on auto-pilot. If you visit a restaurant a second time, you will likely order the exact same meal. If you head to the gym, you will typically go to the exact same locker you used before.

Even at church, people routinely head to the exact same section and sit in the same spot week after week. We stick to what we know because it is comfortable and predictable. However, that comfort can quickly become a trap that keeps you entirely stagnant. If you want to grow through the changes of life rather than just go through them, you have to break the cycle of doing things the way they have always been done. You cannot expect a different outcome if you keep repeating your old behaviors.

Shift Your Actions to Elevate Your Life

“If you keep doing what you’ve been doing, you’re going to keep getting what you’ve been getting.” — Dr. Willie Jolley

To achieve a higher quality of life, you must actively choose to do better. True growth requires a deliberate shift in both your mindset and your daily actions. If you want a better career, better relationships, or better health, you have to elevate your personal standards.

You must stretch past your current boundaries, embrace temporary discomfort, and intentionally choose to evolve. Change isn’t just a random event that happens to you; it is a conscious path that you must actively pursue.

Step Boldly Into Your Next Chapter

Turning a setback into a glorious comeback always starts with an attitude of excellence. The moment you decide to break free from your old, limiting habits is the moment you unlock your true potential.

Change can certainly be intimidating, but it is the only vehicle that can carry you toward a brighter future. Stop settling for the same old results. Commit to making the most of every single minute, challenge your daily routines, and step boldly into your next chapter—because your best is still yet to come!

Love Praise Indy? Get more! Join the Praise Indy Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

How to Break Out of Routine and Shape a Better Life | Wake Up & Win was originally published on getuperica.com