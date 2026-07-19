The Choir Room is a nonprofit community that brings together singers and musicians of all backgrounds

The late Andrae Crouch was a pioneer of Contemporary Gospel Music

The Choir Room combines the power of inspiring songs with the richness of a dynamic choir experience to strengthen local communities.

Saturday Night Live Gospel Song of the Night

The Choir Room: Building Community Through Gospel Music

The Choir Room is a nonprofit community that brings together singers and musicians of all backgrounds in a welcoming, non-denominational environment where every voice matters. With a diverse membership spanning multiple generations, races, and economic backgrounds, The Choir Room creates a space where people can connect through the shared experience of gospel music.

Since launching in May 2022, The Choir Room has grown into a thriving community of more than 5,000 members, with over 400 people attending its monthly gatherings. More than just a choir, it is a family united by a passion for music, meaningful relationships, and a commitment to uplifting those who are often overlooked.

Rooted in the belief that the message of gospel music is good news, The Choir Room combines the power of inspiring songs with the richness of a dynamic choir experience to strengthen local communities. Through a blend of classic and contemporary gospel music, each gathering offers a sacred yet joyful atmosphere where singers, musicians, and attendees can worship, build friendships, and celebrate the transformative power of music together.

Here’s another song by The Choir Room featuring Fred Hammond “Love never Fails”