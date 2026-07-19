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Saturday Night Live Gospel Song of the Night

SNLG Song of the Night

Published on July 18, 2026

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Join Praise for Virtual Bible School 2026, June 14-July 19, with a 6-week experience of faith and growth.
Praise Indy Text Club
  • The Choir Room is a nonprofit community that brings together singers and musicians of all backgrounds
  • The late Andrae Crouch was a pioneer of Contemporary Gospel Music
  • The Choir Room combines the power of inspiring songs with the richness of a dynamic choir experience to strengthen local communities.

Saturday Night Live Gospel Song of the Night

Collage of 40 diverse headshot portraits against a black background, with a red baseball cap in the center featuring the letters "CR".

The Choir Room: Building Community Through Gospel Music

The Choir Room is a nonprofit community that brings together singers and musicians of all backgrounds in a welcoming, non-denominational environment where every voice matters. With a diverse membership spanning multiple generations, races, and economic backgrounds, The Choir Room creates a space where people can connect through the shared experience of gospel music.

Since launching in May 2022, The Choir Room has grown into a thriving community of more than 5,000 members, with over 400 people attending its monthly gatherings. More than just a choir, it is a family united by a passion for music, meaningful relationships, and a commitment to uplifting those who are often overlooked.

Rooted in the belief that the message of gospel music is good news, The Choir Room combines the power of inspiring songs with the richness of a dynamic choir experience to strengthen local communities. Through a blend of classic and contemporary gospel music, each gathering offers a sacred yet joyful atmosphere where singers, musicians, and attendees can worship, build friendships, and celebrate the transformative power of music together.

Here’s another song by The Choir Room featuring Fred Hammond “Love never Fails”

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