Stephanie Spruill is earning praise for her behind-the-scenes work on the Lionsgate/Universal Pictures biopic Michael

Biopic Michael has surpassed $1 billion at the worldwide box office.

The project marks a full-circle moment for Spruill, who worked with Michael Jackson throughout his career.

The biopic Michael reached $1 Billion,

Vocal Coach Stephanie Spruill Receives

Recognition for her role in shaping the Sound of both

Juliano Valdi and Jaafar Jackson,

Who portrayed the Michaels in the film

Stephanie Spruill Receives Recognition for Vocal Coaching on Michael Biopic

Legendary vocal coach, singer, and producer Stephanie Spruill is earning praise for her behind-the-scenes work on the Lionsgate/Universal Pictures biopic Michael, which has surpassed $1 billion at the worldwide box office.

As the film’s vocal coach, Spruill worked closely with Juliano Valdi, Jaafar Jackson, and the Jackson 5 cast, helping them authentically capture Michael Jackson’s iconic vocal style and stage presence. Valdi recently credited Spruill during a CNN interview, saying her coaching was instrumental in helping him perfect his portrayal of the King of Pop.

The project marks a full-circle moment for Spruill, who worked with Michael Jackson throughout his career. She directed the choir and sang background vocals on “Can You Feel It,” contributed to “This Place Hotel,” and played tambourine on the Jackson 5 classic “Dancing Machine.”

“I believe this is a full-circle moment to work on this masterpiece, Michael,” Spruill said. “As I often say, it’s Divine Intervention.”

With a career spanning more than five decades, Spruill has collaborated with music legends including Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, Elton John, Quincy Jones, Chaka Khan, Tina Turner, and Michael Jackson. She continues to inspire the next generation of artists through her work as a vocal coach, producer, author, and founder of Spruill House Music.

Watch the trailer for the biopic Michael