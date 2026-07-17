Source: N/A / Indiana Black Expo A Room Full of Purpose: Inside the 2026 Indiana Black Expo Corporate Luncheon There are moments that remind you why community matters. Friday, July 17th was one of them. The Indiana Black Expo Corporate Luncheon brought together leaders, legends, and family to honor five people who have poured their gifts into the world and lifted others along the way. The room felt like a reunion. The energy felt like church. And every acceptance speech carried a message worth taking home. Let’s celebrate the honorees and the words they shared.

Anthony Anderson | Lifetime Achievement Award The actor and comedian walked to the stage and immediately had the room laughing, joking about being handed his award and turning the moment into a playful nod to DEI. But make no mistake, his message went deep. After thanking Indiana Black Expo, Anthony spoke about the power of storytelling with purpose. He said he still has plenty of life left to keep telling our stories and uplifting the community. Then he got real about the things we don’t talk about enough: financial literacy, mental health, and physical health. He reminded us that it’s not just about the dollar, but the knowledge of the dollar, and that we owe it to our children to pass that wisdom on. Then came the part that hushed the room. Anthony revealed he has lived with diabetes for 26 years. He lost his father to complications from the disease because his dad never went to the doctor. With love and urgency, he looked at the men in the room and told them plainly: go get checked. Get your prostate checked. Get everything checked. “We need to be here,” he said, as sons, brothers, fathers, and leaders for the next generation.

Pastor Jeffrey A. Johnson Sr. | The Legacy Award Pastor Johnson stepped up with gratitude in his heart, thanking Indiana Black Expo and President Alice Watson for the honor. He noted the caliber of company he was keeping, saying you can tell how great an award is by who else is receiving it. Love Praise Indy? Get more! Join the Praise Indy Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Then he turned to the woman beside him. He and his wife, Sharon, recently celebrated 40 years of marriage and more than 40 years of ministry together. “None of the things that happened in my ministry would have been possible without Sharon,” he said, and the room felt every word of it. Pastor Johnson celebrated the impact of Eastern Star Church, from affordable housing to financial literacy programs. He shared how they brought a national bank back into a neighborhood every financial institution had abandoned, the very neighborhood he grew up in. He spoke of restoring homes, building apartments, and partnering with government, business, and community leaders in ways that now have people across the nation asking, “How did y’all make that work?” He closed with a message that connected the whole afternoon. Reflecting on Terri Carmichael Jackson’s “Bet on Women” theme, he pointed to Moses, whose life was saved again and again by women. “If it had not been for the women in my life,” he said, “I would not have made it.” His conclusion? “I’m betting on women.”

Delroy Lindo | Screen Image Award When Delroy Lindo took the microphone, he spoke straight from the heart. He described walking through the door and being met with what he called a sea of extraordinary humanity. He gave the credit for his career right back to the people in the room. Audiences, he explained, are the reason his work has meaning. Their support, their affirmation, their willingness to show up, that’s what makes the journey worthwhile for him and his colleagues. Then he shared something tender. Delroy spoke about his late mother, whom he lost years ago. He said there are moments when he can feel her watching him, and this was one of them. “My mom is looking down and has an extra dimension of pride,” he said. It was a beautiful reminder that our loved ones travel with us, even in the rooms they never got to see.

October London | Music Heritage Award Talk about a testimony. The South Bend, Indiana native brought honesty and joy as he told the crowd about a journey that almost didn’t happen. Like so many artists, he had quit music. He was about to graduate from truck driving school, ready to walk away for good. Then everything changed. Just 30 days before that graduation, legendary producer Jazze Pha put him on the phone with Snoop Dogg, who told him he had an amazing talent and wanted to sign him. October quit truck driving that very night and never looked back. He thanked God first, then his family for supporting him through the lean years, promising it was now his turn to take care of them. And he proudly repped his hometown, correcting anyone who thought he was from anywhere but South Bend. “Indiana’s own,” he beamed. His story was a living reminder that your breakthrough can be closer than you think, even when you’re ready to give up.