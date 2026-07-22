Cyclospora Outbreak End Times

Source: Tim Graham / Getty

Cyclospora is a tiny parasite that’s making some very big headlines.

Health officials are currently investigating several Cyclospora outbreaks across the United States. According to the CDC, more than 4,100 laboratory-confirmed cases have been reported in 41 states this year, with hundreds of people requiring hospitalization. Health agencies continue to investigate several outbreaks, and some cases remain under investigation.

What is Cyclospora?

Cyclospora is a microscopic parasite that can contaminate food or water. People become infected after eating or drinking something contaminated with the parasite. Unlike a cold or the flu, it generally does not spread from person to person.

What foods have been associated with it?

The FDA is currently investigating an outbreak involving shredded iceberg lettuce served at certain Taco Bell restaurants in five states. However, officials stress that the investigation is still ongoing and that not every question has been answered yet.

Over the years, Cyclospora has also been linked in separate outbreaks to produce including:

Fresh cilantro

Basil

Raspberries

Snow peas

Bagged salad mixes

Romaine lettuce

Iceberg lettuce

What happens if you get it?

Symptoms usually begin about one week after exposure, although they can appear anywhere from 2 to 14 days later. Common symptoms include:

Watery diarrhea

Severe stomach cramps

Bloating and gas

Nausea

Fatigue

Loss of appetite

Weight loss

Headache

Low-grade fever

Without treatment, symptoms can last for weeks or even months, and dehydration may become serious enough to require medical care.

How can you protect yourself?

Health experts recommend:

✔ Wash fresh fruits and vegetables thoroughly before eating.

✔ Refrigerate cut produce promptly.

✔ Practice good handwashing before preparing food.

✔ Stay informed about FDA and CDC recalls.

✔ If you develop severe diarrhea, signs of dehydration, or symptoms that won’t go away, contact your healthcare provider. Early treatment can help shorten the illness.

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Is this a sign of the end times?

Beyond the health concerns, many believers are asking a much bigger question.

The Bible describes a time marked by widespread deception, wars, famines, earthquakes, disease, and a growing focus on self and material wealth (see Matthew 24 and 2 Timothy 3). Many Christians look around at today’s world and wonder if we’re watching those events unfold before our eyes.

At the same time, Scripture also reminds us that no one knows the exact day or hour of Christ’s return (Matthew 24:36). Rather than creating fear, these moments can serve as reminders to stay spiritually prepared, walk closely with God, and care for one another.

Whether you see Cyclospora as simply another public health concern or as one more reminder of the times we’re living in, one thing is certain: wisdom, discernment, and faith are always worth holding onto.

To find out how to make sure your food is safe and more information on how to kill cyclospora Click Here

This article is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide medical advice. For the latest information, follow updates from the CDC, FDA, your local health department, or your healthcare provider.