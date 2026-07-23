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Kierra Sheard’s BMI

Published on July 22, 2026

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Kierra Sheard’s BMI

It was a night to celebrate excellence in gospel music, and Kierra Sheard walked away with one of the industry’s highest honors.

The award-winning singer, songwriter, actress, and minister received the BMI Impact Award during the 2026 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards in Nashville. The award recognizes artists whose music and influence continue to shape the future of gospel music, and if you’ve followed Kierra’s journey over the years, you know she’s more than earned it.

The celebration didn’t stop there. Kierra was also named BMI Gospel Songwriter of the Year, sharing the honor with her brother J. Drew Sheard II and renowned songwriter and producer Kerry Douglas. The trio was recognized for writing some of the most-performed gospel songs of the past year, proving that gospel music is thriving with powerful voices and meaningful messages.

One of the evening’s most touching moments came when Kierra’s family celebrated her success. Her mother, gospel legend Karen Clark Sheard, delivered an emotional tribute, while her aunt, Dorinda Clark-Cole, shared a heartfelt video message. Tribute performances from Darrel Walls, DOE, and Tasha Cobbs Leonard had the room filled with worship and celebration, with Karen Clark Sheard and Tamela Mann singing along from the audience.

When accepting the BMI Impact Award, Kierra reminded everyone where her success comes from.

“God has a way to reward faithfulness before He rewards popularity.”

That powerful statement resonated throughout the room and serves as a reminder that staying faithful to your calling matters. She also thanked BMI for continuing to invest in and protect gospel music, saying organizations like BMI help keep the genre moving forward.

The night also celebrated Chandler Moore, whose hit “Lead Me On” was named BMI Gospel Song of the Year, while Capitol CMG Publishing earned Publisher of the Year honors.

Congratulations to Kierra Sheard and everyone recognized for using their gifts to inspire, encourage, and point people to Christ. Gospel music continues to make an impact, and nights like this remind us just how bright its future is.

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