41st Stellar Awards Are Bringing The Heat

Source: R1- Digital / Radio One Digital

Gospel music’s biggest night is almost here, and this year’s 41st Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards are shaping up to be one for the books!

Hosted by the one and only Kirk Franklin, this year’s show carries the theme “Feels Like Home” and will take place on Saturday, August 15, at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. If you’re a gospel music fan, get ready for a night filled with worship, celebration, and unforgettable performances.

The lineup is packed with some of gospel’s biggest names, including Kierra Sheard, Tye Tribbett, PJ Morton, Jekalyn Carr, John P. Kee, Le’Andria Johnson, Darrel Walls, Melvin Crispell III, Lisa Knowles-Smith & The Brown Singers, Aaron Cole, and many more. From traditional gospel to contemporary worship and choir music, there’s something for every gospel music lover.

The night will also shine a spotlight on two artists whose impact reaches far beyond the stage.

Tasha Cobbs Leonard will receive the prestigious Aretha Franklin Icon Award for her incredible career, global influence, and powerful leadership in worship music. Reflecting on the honor, Tasha shared that it’s a reminder of both God’s faithfulness and the responsibility that comes with using her platform to share the Gospel.

Meanwhile, Pastor Mike Jr. will be honored with the Thomas A. Dorsey Most Notable Achievement Award, recognizing his chart-topping success, innovative ministry, and commitment to reaching people with the message of Christ through music.

The Stellar Awards continue to celebrate the artists who encourage us through every season of life, reminding us that gospel music is more than entertainment it’s ministry.

Can’t make it to Charlotte? No worries! We got you covered. Tune into Praise Indy’s social media sites for updates on all of the action.

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One thing’s for sure this year’s Stellar Awards promise powerful performances, inspiring moments, and plenty of reasons to celebrate what God is doing through gospel music.

For more information on the 41st Stellar Awards Click Here