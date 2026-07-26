Special Honorees Announced for Stellars

Kirk franklin will host and receive special honor.

Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Pastor mike Jr also to receive special honors.

Numerous performers also announced for this year's Stellars

Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Pastor Mike Jr & Kirk Franklin Set to Receive Special Stellars & Perform.

Stellar Awards Announce First Performers and Special Honorees for the 41st Annual Ceremony

The 41st Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards are shaping up to be an unforgettable celebration of gospel music. Central City Productions has announced the first wave of performers and special honorees for this year’s ceremony, hosted by Kirk Franklin, on Saturday, August 15, 2026, at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Celebrating this year’s theme, “Feels Like Home,” the awards show will feature performances from Aaron Cole, Childlike CiCi, Darrel Walls, Kierra Sheard, Jekalyn Carr, Jevon Dewand & The Trap Starz featuring Isaac Carree and Jazze Pha, JustCordell, John P. Kee, Le’Andria Johnson, Lisa Knowles-Smith & The Brown Singers, Melvin Crispell III, PJ Morton, Tye Tribbett featuring ABLAZE, and Vincent Bohanan & SOV.

The evening will also honor two of gospel music’s most influential artists. Tasha Cobbs Leonard will receive the Aretha Franklin Icon Award in recognition of her extraordinary impact on worship music and her enduring influence on the gospel genre. Pastor Mike Jr. will be presented with the Thomas A. Dorsey Most Notable Achievement Award, celebrating his chart-topping success, innovative ministry, and commitment to sharing the Gospel through music.

The 41st Stellar Gospel Music Awards will premiere on The Stellar Network on Saturday, August 29, before airing nationally on BET on Sunday, August 30, with additional broadcast syndication beginning in September.

Tickets for the live taping are available now at StellarAwards.com, where fans can also view the complete list of nominees and event information.