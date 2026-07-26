Summer Music Fest in Central Park featuring Judah Band

Judah Band is a genre-blending gospel group led by G. Randy Weston II, known for its dynamic fusion of Gospel, Rock, Pop, and Classical influences

Since its formation, the band has inspired audiences with energetic performances and a mission centered on faith, hope, and service.

Signed to Fairtrade Services, Judah Band reached the top of the Billboard Gospel Album Sales chart with its acclaimed album AGAIN

Gospel on the Greens of Central Park: Summer Music Fest featuring Judah Band

Judah Band is a genre-blending gospel group led by G. Randy Weston II, known for its dynamic fusion of Gospel, Rock, Pop, and Classical influences. Since its formation, the band has inspired audiences with energetic performances and a mission centered on faith, hope, and service.

Signed to Fairtrade Services, Judah Band reached the top of the Billboard Gospel Album Sales chart with its acclaimed album AGAIN, following the success of its debut release, Gone Fishin’, which featured the hit single “For My Good.” Beyond music, the group is committed to making a difference through Weston’s 19:17 Initiative, which serves low-income families and individuals experiencing homelessness.

Here’s one of Judah Band’s latest “I Beleive”