John McClure Shares the Heart Behind My Next Is Now

New single 'My Next Is Now' encourages listeners to trust God's timing and embrace the future.

McClure's experience on 'Sunday Best' prepared him for the next chapter of his music career.

Remaining active in his local church is important as McClure's ministry extends beyond the stage.

Source: JOHN MCCLURE / Reach Media Inc.

Gospel artist and Sunday Best finalist John McClure is stepping into a new season with his latest single, “My Next Is Now.” During a recent appearance on Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell, McClure shared the inspiration behind the song and why its message is deeply connected to his own personal journey.

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Introducing the record, McClure said he hopes the song encourages listeners to strengthen their faith and confidently embrace whatever God has prepared for them next.

After playing the single, Mr. Griff asked McClure about the personal meaning behind the title. The singer explained that the message came from a place of healing after experiencing significant loss in his life.

“This was something that I needed to really speak to my own personal life,” McClure shared. “I’ve had loss in my life, and I just wanted to get back to where God has me.”

He added that many people spend time waiting and wondering what God has planned for them, but he hopes the song reminds listeners to trust God’s timing and move forward with faith.

McClure also reflected on his experience as a Top 5 finalist on BET’s Sunday Best. While the competition introduced him to gospel legends including Kirk Franklin, Mary Mary, and BeBe Winans, he said the biggest takeaway was the relationships he built along the way.

“It became family,” McClure said, explaining that everyone on the show shared the same goal of growing their music careers while encouraging one another. He described the opportunity as a springboard that helped prepare him for the next chapter of his ministry and music career.

Beyond recording music, McClure continues to serve as the worship director at Agape Family Worship Center in New Jersey under the leadership of Pastor Lawrence Powell, a role he has held for more than a decade.

He said remaining active in his local church has always been important because worship is at the center of everything he does.

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“I always wanted to make sure that I stay true to who I am when it comes to worship and helping people into the presence of God,” McClure said.

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For him, ministry extends beyond the stage. Whether leading worship or releasing new music, his goal is to help people grow closer to God while staying grounded in his own faith.

As the interview wrapped up, McClure invited listeners to connect with him across social media and streaming platforms, where they can find his music under John McClure.

His latest single, “My Next Is Now,” is available now on all major streaming platforms, offering an encouraging reminder that, even after life’s toughest seasons, the next chapter can begin today.

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John McClure Shares the Heart Behind My Next Is Now was originally published on getuperica.com