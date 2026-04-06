Community Connection: Celebration of Choirs

Get ready for an unforgettable night of powerful praise and soul-stirring music!

Praise Indy and AM1310 are proud to welcome the Celebration of Choirs, starring gospel powerhouse Ricky Dillard, live on Saturday, May 31st at Clowes Memorial Hall.

Known for his high-energy performances and legendary contributions to gospel music, Ricky Dillard is bringing an electrifying choir experience you do not want to miss.

🎟 Win Your Way In

Listen to Community Connection with Tina Cosby all week long, April 13 through April 17, for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show. We’ll be giving away tickets daily, so make sure you tune in and stay locked!