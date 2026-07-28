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Daniel in the Lions’ Den + Esther Story Comes to Indianapolis This December

Daniel in the Lions' Den + Esther Story is coming to Murat Theatre at Old National Centre on Saturday, December 5, 2026, at 4:00 PM.

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A live musical experience featuring a man and lions in a cave setting, with text promoting "Daniel in the Lions' Den" and "Esther the Bravest Queen" at the Murat Theatre in Indianapolis.
  • Date/time: Dec 5, 4:00pm
  • Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
  • Address: Indianapolis, IN
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Daniel in the Lions’ Den + Esther Story Comes to Indianapolis This December

Experience two of the Bible’s most inspiring stories brought to life in one unforgettable live production.

Daniel in the Lions’ Den + Esther Story is coming to Murat Theatre at Old National Centre on Saturday, December 5, 2026, at 4:00 PM. Audiences of all ages will witness the incredible faith of Daniel as he trusts God in the lions’ den and the remarkable courage of Queen Esther as she risks everything to save her people.

This family friendly production shares timeless messages of faith, courage, hope, and God’s faithfulness through powerful storytelling, music, and live performances.

CLICK HERE TO GET TICKETS

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