Gospel Day Featuring Tasha Cobbs Leonard at the 2026 Indiana State Fair

Celebrate Gospel Day at the 2026 Indiana State Fair with a powerful performance from Tasha Cobbs Leonard on the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage on Sunday, August 23.

Join Praise Indy for an unforgettable day of worship, music, and community as one of gospel music’s most celebrated voices closes out this year’s Fair.

The 2026 Indiana State Fair theme, “Always a Hit,” celebrates Indiana’s love of baseball while bringing together live entertainment, family fun, delicious Fair food, and beloved traditions.

While you’re there, enjoy:

• Tasha Cobbs Leonard live on the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage

• Family friendly attractions and live entertainment

• Fair food favorites and unique new treats

• 4 H exhibits, livestock shows, and agricultural experiences

• Midway rides, games, and more

This appearance is powered by Indiana Donor Network & Donate Life Indiana.