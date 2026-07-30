Community Connection LIVE at the 2026 Indiana State Fair

Join Tina Cosby and Praise Indy as Community Connection broadcasts live from the 2026 Indiana State Fair on Opening Day, Friday, August 7, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the Rewind Exhibit.

Come by to say hello, meet Tina Cosby, and kick off one of Indiana’s favorite summer traditions. This year’s fair theme, “Always a Hit,” celebrates Indiana’s love of baseball with exciting exhibits, family friendly attractions, delicious fair food, live entertainment, and unforgettable experiences for all ages.

While you’re at the fair, be sure to enjoy:

Thrilling rides and classic Midway games

Live entertainment on the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage

4 H competitions, livestock exhibits, and Animal Town

Fan favorite fair food along with exciting new creations

Family attractions including Little Hands on the Farm, Pioneer Village, and the Skyride

Stop by the Rewind Exhibit during the live broadcast, meet the Praise Indy team, and celebrate Opening Day with us.

We can’t wait to see you at the 2026 Indiana State Fair!