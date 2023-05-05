10 Places to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Indianapolis

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in style in Indianapolis!
Cinco de Mayo, celebrated on May 5th, is an annual holiday that originated in Mexico but has gained popularity worldwide. It commemorates the Mexican Army’s victory over the French Empire in the Battle of Puebla in 1862. The festival reflects the rich Mexican heritage and promotes unity, pride, and resilience. Colorful parades, lively music, traditional dances, and delicious Mexican cuisine are all parts of the celebration. People wear traditional attire and play lively tunes. Cinco de Mayo is a time to honor Mexican history, enjoy festivities, and appreciate the country’s diverse cultural contributions.
Here is a list of the 10 best places in Indianapolis where you can enjoy delicious margaritas and special activities to celebrate the Day of the Battle of Puebla:
1. La HaciendaSource:Getty
With several locations in Indianapolis, this iconic Mexican restaurant offers a variety of frozen margaritas and themed activities for Cinco de Mayo, including live mariachi bands and traditional Mexican food.
2. Verde, Flavors of Mexico (Carmel, Fishers, Ironworks, Zionsville)Source:Getty
With a modern and relaxed atmosphere, this restaurant is perfect for enjoying margaritas and authentic Mexican food on Cinco de Mayo. They offer a great selection of drinks and special dishes for the occasion.
3. Bugambilias Mexican Cuisine (5763 E 86th St.)Source:Getty
This authentic taqueria offers a great selection of margaritas and Mexican beers, as well as a fun and authentic experience to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.
4. La Margarita (351 Monon Blvd)Source:Getty
As its name implies, this restaurant is known for its delicious margaritas and its fun, festive atmosphere. For Cinco de Mayo, La Margarita will have special drinks and food, as well as activities for the whole family.
5. El Puerto de San Blas (4920 W 38th St)Source:Getty
This restaurant offers authentic Mexican food and fresh seafood. The atmosphere is cozy and festive, making it a great place to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.
6. Agave & Rye Indianapolis (336 S Delaware St.)Source:Getty
This tequila bar is a unique option for Cinco de Mayo. They offer a great selection of margaritas and tequilas, as well as a variety of traditional Mexican dishes with a modern twist.
7. Tacos 46 ( 3089 N High School Rd)Source:Getty
This authentic Mexican restaurant offers a wide variety of traditional dishes to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.
8. Cancun Mexican Restaurant (511 S Rangeline Rd)Source:Getty
Cancun Mexican Restaurant is a popular place to celebrate Cinco de Mayo. They have a great selection of margaritas and authentic dishes, as well as special activities for the whole family.
9. El Toro Mexican Restaurant (8840 Michigan Road)Source:Getty
This restaurant offers an authentic Mexican food and drink experience for Cinco de Mayo. They have special margaritas and themed activities for the whole family.
10. Delicia Mexican Grill (5215 N College Ave)Source:Getty
This modern Mexican restaurant offers a great selection of margaritas and traditional dishes with a contemporary twist. For Cinco de Mayo, they will have special activities and themed drinks.
No matter what your choice, these Indianapolis Mexican restaurants have everything you need to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in style with delicious margaritas and fun-themed activities. Happy Cinco de Mayo!
