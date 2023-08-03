$3 Thursdays at The Indiana State Fair

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

The annual Indiana State Fair is having its three-dollar Thursday starting today August 3rd! Yea, you heard that right, $3 gate admission, $3 food options, and $3 rides, it’s all $3 today. B. Swift joined the crowd and went splurging on some delicious food items you got to check out below! Then we have DJ Kurt Streblow performing his Retro Rewind set during 90’s Night at the Indiana State Fair at the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage. We even got the Otter Adventure starting at 2 pm, 4:30 pm, & 6 pm!

Here are some of the all-day events!

Animal Town

Antique Tractor & Farm Toy Shows

Backboard Mural by Kida Witsken

Basketball: A Cultural Arts Exhibit

Bubble Tower & Hoosier Bounce House

Butterfly Garden

CANstruction

Children’s Barnyard, Country Market & Putt-Putt Golf

Chuck Taylor & Indiana Basketball at the Indiana History Train

Dino Encounter & FAIRadise Splash Pads

Easy Ride ‘Em Ponies

Go Karts

Goat Mountain

Hook’s Drugstore Museum & Soda Fountain

Hoosiers Tea Bus

ILLUMINATE

Indiana State Fair Reading Garden

IYFA Corn Pit

Little Hands on the Farm

LIVE! Cheese Carving with Sarah “The Cheese Lady” Kaufmann

Open Show Art Exhibits

Parakeet Encounter

Play Sets & Sandboxes

Purdue Animal Sciences Livestock Displays

Check out some of the food items below that B.Swift loves to grab when visiting the fair!

