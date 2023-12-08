5 Celebrity-Inspired Hairstyles For Your Holiday Festivities

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

for everything over-the-top, and that includes holiday hairstyles. Holiday time is about festive activities, feasts, family, and fashion. And your hairstyle serves as the star on top of all these fabulous things. This is the perfect time to get dolled up and celebrate all that we have accomplished (big or small) for the year, and what better way to ring in the holidays than by sporting a fly hairdo?

Now is the ideal time to switch things up if you’ve been rocking the same hairstyle for a year. The holidays call for all things vibrant, and that includes your mane. The party invitations have been rolling in. And while you decide what outfit you’re going to wow the other party patrons with, make sure your hair is on point also.

Holiday Hair Inspiration

These days, hairstyles have evolved into elaborate coiffures with tons of personality and sass. From braided ‘dos to bust-down wigs, there are unlimited possibilities when styling your tresses. If you’re not in the market for a permanent hair change this holiday season but want to have a little fun with your mane, try rocking a wig or adding a textured ponytail to your hair for a classy look. Either way, this is the time to step your hair game up.

If you want to transform your hairdo into a banging holiday hairstyle but need help deciding what to choose, some of our favorite celebrities may have just the inspiration you need. You can channel the chic Tracee Ellis Ross and rock big hair or find a short wig and don a short, bold ‘do like the fly Fantasia.

Jump in below to get some holiday hair motivation that will elevate your swag and have you serving all season long.

